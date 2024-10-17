Five Young People Arrested In Relation To Serious Incidents, Christchurch

Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander:

Five young people have been apprehended this afternoon and face charges relating to serious offences over the past 48 hours.

About 5pm, Police were called to Linwood Avenue after a report of a group of young people stealing a vehicle.

Units immediately responded and identified that the suspects involved were wanted in relation to a number of offences, including a vehicle theft in Wigram, several instances of threatening members of the public, allegedly intending to rob them, as well as a burglary.

The vehicle was lost sight of, however about 5.45pm Police were notified of another vehicle theft on Port Hills Road, Hillsborough, and attending officers then identified the occupants as the same group. The earlier vehicle was located abandoned.

Police monitored the vehicle, including by air with the use of a private helicopter contracted to assist.

While Police were positioning themselves to stop the vehicle, it was seen driving dangerously several times around the city before being abandoned on Lichfield Street, where the group fled on foot.

They were all apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.

Charges are now being considered for a range of alleged offences.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

