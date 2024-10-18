Update: Missing Man In Auckland
The 48-year-old man reported missing in the Auckland CBD last night has been located safe and well.
Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information, which assisted in locating him.
So far, the Great Multi-lingual Healthcare Crisis has passed by without any damage to life, or to limbs. But then, the risk of bad clinical outcomes was never really the point, was it? Reportedly, it was all about reducing the risk of patients feeling excluded or resentful if their carers happened to converse in their native language, within earshot. Frankly, I think I’d feel OK if the people caring for me in New Zealand chose to share pleasantries in their own language. Arguably, it might be healthier for all concerned if they did so, given the chronic workloads on the ward.
The committee has hearings scheduled with all the major banks—including the Australian-owned “Big 4” and the main New Zealand-owned banks—over the remainder of 2024.
The gains for birds and bats have occurred because of the work through DOC’s National Predator Control Programme to suppress numbers of introduced predators, such as stoats, rats and possums which prey on birds, their young and eggs, as well as bats.
The NZDF continues to conduct daily beach surveys together with local authorities and have not found any evidence of pollution or fuel affecting the shoreline.
With inflation now being back in the target band, the Government has no reason to not invest in making sure that unemployment doesn’t happen. Anything else is a choice.