Warrant To Arrest – Hirini Te Runa

Friday, 18 October 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied/NZ Police

Police are seeking to locate Hirini Te Runa, who has multiple warrants for his arrest.

He is wanted on assault and injures with intent to injure matters as well as another incident involving breaching detention conditions.

Police believe Te Runa is somewhere in the wider Auckland, Waikato or Whakatane areas.

Any sightings of Te Runa should be reported to Police on 111 immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240614/9546.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

