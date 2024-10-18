Observers Appointed At Wellington City Council

Unions Wellington’s committee last night agreed to appoint a workers’ observer to council meetings.

Keep The Airport Ours campaign lead Sabina Rizos-Shaw said “recent issues at Wellington City Council have been caused by undemocratic manoeuvres to sell public assets and reduce public services. The solutions to problems at the council -real or perceived - is more democracy, not less. The idea that government-appointed commissioners would improve outcomes is completely baseless. The council needs more democratic input, not less.”

To this end, Unions Wellington offers a workers observer, an elected union delegate from one of Wellington’s major employers, for public council meetings to ensure that working people can contribute to the city’s future. “We are confident that the council now understands the importance of public assets and are confident that the changes in direction for the council will put people first.”

“Advice from council staff has at times been unclear, inconsistent and loaded towards privatisation. We are hopeful that this is now resolved and councillors will have the information they need to make fully informed decisions.”

It is not clear that cuts are necessary. However, if there is a genuine need for cuts, Unions Wellington proposes an immediate reduction in salaries for executive staff.

It is well documented that the executive leaders at Wellington City Council have struggled to enact council plans in a way that respects the aspirations of Wellingtonians, or deliver good fiscal outcomes. The Council’s chief executive is currently paid over half a million dollars a year, and ELT salaries are upwards of $350,000. This is compared to the mayoral salary of $190,000.

“If cuts need to be made, in the first place this should occur at the level of exorbitant executive salaries. Rather than cutting services or selling assets, reducing senior pay to that of the Mayor would free up millions of dollars a year that could be used to protect public interests.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

