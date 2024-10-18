Myth And Mystery Collide At Taupō Museum

Primal Divinity by artist Chris Eyes (Photo/Supplied)

Artist Chris Eyes says the exhibition, running from 2 November to 9 December, reflects our educated guesses about how we got to be what we are.

“Our lives are full of mythology, big and small,” he says.

“There are everyday myths about ourselves or our parents or ancestors, stories and histories that help shape who we are. Then there are the bigger myths about our culture, our heritage, or the land we inhabit. Then there is religion and the mystery of life itself.”

Chris’s artistic journey began with an exhibition at Taupō Museum six years ago and he describes himself as “an untrained and haphazard painter who likes to find things as I paint - the shapes, silhouettes or ideas that emerge as I work.”

“I was inspired to paint by my daughter when she was young and while I don't paint as much as I used to, I'm always after that magic flow state of a child with a paintbrush in full flight.

“The artwork is an exploration of themes such as childhood and parenting, living and its opposite, and the poetry of existence. There is a recurring message in the works, now is forever, which is about appreciating the moment and realizing that the future is constantly slipping into the past.”

Mythery runs from Saturday 2 November to Monday 9 December. Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

