Embassy Theatre Set To Steal The Show For Centenary Celebrations

Embassy Theatre with trams in foreground 1936 (Photo/Supplied)

The grand old dame of Courtenay Place will be in the limelight next week as we make a scene to celebrate her centenary with lights, cameras and lots of action.

Turning 100 on Thursday 31 October, the heritage-listed building owned by Wellington City Council will host a number of events over the week to celebrate this momentous occasion.

There’ll be tours as part of Heritage Week: https://wellingtonheritagefestival.co.nz/, a special free film screening for the public of the epic Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments (the film that opened the cinema in 1924), and projections on the façade of the building showing the impact of film past, present and future, and the important role this iconic theatre has played.

The events will be supported by archival content: https://archivesonline.wcc.govt.nz/, videos and competition prizes through the Council’s social media and content channels too – so keep an eye out.

The Embassy Theatre was originally known as the ‘de Luxe’ when she first opened as a purpose-built cinema in 1924, and has long served Wellington’s film-going public, with her history reflecting the entertainment industry’s fluctuating fortunes : https://wellingtoncityheritage.org.nz/buildings/151-300/172-embassy-theatre

The Embassy Oliver 1969 (Photo/Supplied)

Local ward Councillor Nicola Young says the events and activities planned for this celebration look back at the iconic building’s history, acknowledge the present day, and look towards its future.

“As we celebrate the centenary of this glorious heritage building, it is important to acknowledge, as we would for all grand dames, her beauty, longevity and contribution in shaping the capital’s character, culture and charm.

“The planned events will transport Wellingtonians through time as they experience the theatre’s unique stories, history and cultural impact, and consider their importance for future generations to come.”

The Wellington Heritage Festival tours of the Embassy are being run by the Mount Victoria Historical Society, which is also supporting the birthday events, and welcomes the honouring of this classic building.

Convenor Joanna Newman says: “Research for the tours has revealed many little-known and quirky facts about the theatre’s history, which will be shared with visitors and bring the building to life in a different way.”

Embassy Theatre 1992 Fire Fox (Photo/Supplied)

The Historical Society is also creating a colourful panel on the story of the Theatre to be installed on Majoribanks Street as a more permanent reference.

Read all about the Embassy here: Embassy Theatre - Wellington Heritage - Absolutely Positively Wellington City Council Me Heke Ki Poneke (wellingtoncityheritage.org.nz)

The Ten Commandments

The Embassy Theatre

Thursday 31 October | 6.30pm

Free

In 1924, Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments was the first film ever screened at the Embassy (or the de Luxe, as she was known at the time).

As part of the celebrations surrounding the Embassy’s centenary, the Wellington Film Society is collaborating with the Embassy and the Wellington City Council to bring The Ten Commandments to the screen once more. Come and experience the grandeur of the silver screen, just as our forebears would have in the middle of the Roaring Twenties!

Find out more information and book your spot at wellingtonfilms.nz/films/the-ten-commandments.

Projections:

Projections on the façade of the Embassy Theatre will run 26-31 October from 7.30pm -11pm.

Embassy Theatre tours:

Partnering with the Mount Victoria Historical Society, and as part of the Wellington Heritage Festival, there will be tours of the Embassy 26-28 October from 10am – 12pm.

Details: Embassy Theatre Centennial Tour : https://wellingtonheritagefestival.co.nz/event/embassy-theatre-centennial-tour/ | Wellington Heritage Festival : https://wellingtonheritagefestival.co.nz/event/embassy-theatre-centennial-tour/

