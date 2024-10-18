NZDF's Latest Update On HMNZS Manawanui (18 Oct)
- Preparation work has started to float, then tow three 10-foot containers from the reef to the shore, which involves a local contractor, ARK Marine.
- Two of the containers are empty and the third contains around 3 tonnes of food. They are moving with tides and swells and they pose an environmental risk
- The work, which has been approved by Samoan government officials, is dependent on the weather and sea conditions and could take at least three days. The work is planned to start tomorrow.
- On Thursday, Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown, as well as the New Zealand High Commissioner and other New Zealand officials, attended a public meeting with about 120 locals from across the Safata district, which is most affected by the sinking.
- The NZDF and its partner agencies, with the backing of the New Zealand Government, are doing everything we can to mitigate any possible impacts on the environment.