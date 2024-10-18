Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Second Murder Charge In Relation To Whangamarino Death

Friday, 18 October 2024, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Police have arrested a second man in relation to the death of a man found critically injured on Hampton Downs Road, Whangamarino earlier this week.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Auckland today and is due to appear in Counties Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police continue to make enquiries and cannot rule out further arrests and charges.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Hampton Downs Road between 10pm on Sunday 13 October and 1am on 14 October, particularly if you have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241014/2225.

