Hauraki Rallies For Pātaka Kai Social Supermarket: Diversity Inspired Fashion Fundraiser Set To Transform Lives

The ongoing need to fund Hauraki's 1,000-square-metre Social Supermarket, Pātaka Kai, has sparked a community movement, culminating in a powerful fashion activism and fashion fundraiser “Ngā Mana o Motuhake” this Saturday night.

Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki and Waste Management New Zealand have teamed up to organise this ambitious charity event, supported by foundational partner HereforNZ, with the shared goal of supporting all diverse communities in Hauraki to ensure food reaches those who need it most.

“We see the struggles, we want to be part of solution,” said Matt Heap, its Chair. “This might be a model for the future by pairing up with the right people and let them get on and do the good work.”

With a fundraising target of at least $50,000, the event aims to cover Pātaka Kai’s monthly operating costs of $12,000. These funds will support a wide range of whānau—elderly, new mums, neurodiverse shoppers, off-the-grid locals, and the homeless—because the social supermarket imposes no criteria for those in need.

Pātaka Kai operates on a points-based system, offering $35 worth of groceries for single families and $60 for larger families, with built-in trolley calculators for convenience.

Despite its success and the frequent referrals from MSD, the Hauraki Pātaka Kai Social Supermarket does not receive government funding.

Denise Messiter, Chief Executive of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki

Instead, it relies on philanthropic funders, community donations, sponsorships, organic farmers, Tangata Tiriti partners, and fundraising events, such as an upcoming 'white tie' dinner in November for White Ribbon Day.

“Some of the kai we buy so the funding raised at this event will go to support that,” says Denise Messiter, Chief Executive of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki.

“When I’m asked, why are you involved in feeding people? I tell them it fits with Te Aorerekura, the government’s 25-year strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence.”

Messiter emphasises that the inability to feed one’s family is one of life’s biggest stressors, noting, “Food poverty knows no cultural boundaries.”

“Our Pātaka Kai is about alleviating the burdens that come with food insecurity, preventing whānau from taking those stressors out on themselves,” she said.

“Our initiative also champions food rescue. In just the past three months, we’ve saved one tonne of kai from ending up in landfills and poisoning Papatūānuku. Instead, that food has gone where it’s needed most— towards feeding whānau.”

With skyrocketing food prices, unaffordability, and "supermarket gouging," people from all walks of life rely on and support the Pātaka Kai, says regular shopper Yvonne Bennett.

“There’s no stigma. I’ve seen people, like a retired man who lost his wife, donate seasonal fruit that would’ve otherwise gone to waste.”

“I think it's brilliant for the community, and there should not be any stigma either. I'm not saying that if you are on 200 grand a year, that you should come and locust the shelves down here though.”

Messiter appeals to those who are in this position to consider sponsoring the Pātaka Kai by contacting her directly at the office of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki in Thames.

International Māori fashion designer and New Zealand Fashion Museum inductee Jeanine Clarkin, originally from Paeroa, headlines the diversity-inspired evening featuring a vibrant mix of fashion, music, audience participation and a delicious grazing table prepared by Te Kura o Te Kauaeranga.

Fresh from the 60th Venice Biennale where she was showing garments made from 100% wool matting as wearable art pieces in her advocacy to promote and amplify protecting our moana, Jeanine is a homegrown success story.

“I’ve been designing for 30 years—men’s, women’s, unisex, and non-binary pieces. Sometimes you define what you are, and sometimes you don’t,” says Clarkin.

As a proponent of using recycled fabrics and sustainable methods, she’s excited to collaborate with the models and performers of the show – all in alignment anchored in te ao Māori values of kaitiakitanga, kotahitanga, manaakitanga, and aroha ki tangata.

In-built calculator on the trolleys at the Pātaka Kai

A highlight of the evening will be the fashion parade showcasing 30 handmade garments by a trio of independent Hauraki designers Sandra Taipari, Hohepa Barlow, and Colleen Renata.

One of them heard about the kaupapa through the local ‘kumara vine’ which was synchronistic timing.

“My hairdresser put up a post on Facebook looking for help to do a fashion show,” said Sandra Taipari. “Funny enough I'd just made an outfit, and I had it on my mannequin in the lounge.”

Her wearable arts inspired collection has been crafted from all sorts like recycled strapping and reflective paper. “I've called it ‘from trash to treasure’, because it was all heading for landfill,” she said.

Whereas Colleen’s three grand-daughters are modelling her harakeke kākahu of boddices and piupiu with all sorts of accessories – potae, earrings, brooches, bracelets, a backpack, purse and putiputi to hold in their hands.

“I’ve been going really hard out for the last two weeks,” she said thankful for the whānau down the road who cleared all the pā harakeke kindly saving it for her. “I got the whole lot. It was a blinking trailer load.”

Some of the garments will be sold on the night with a percentage going towards the Pātaka Kai.

Country music award winner and performer around the world, Keinan Ngapo with strong tribal roots to Hauraki is the opening act singing a variety of country, pop, rhythm and blues.

“When I knew this kaupapa was in Hauraki, I wanted to come to give back to the whānau,” he said.

Glam drag sisters, The Tīwhas cannot wait to “celebrate being queer and Māori and how that shapes who we are” with their stunning cabaret theatre that’s taken the Big Gay Out, Fringe Festival, BATs Theatre and CupaDupa by storm.

For the first time ever in Hauraki, the dynamic artists will take the stage at the Thames Civic, delivering a powerful and unforgettable performance.

“We're excited to bring our artistry to Thames,” says Raureti Ormond. “As a takatāpui (queer Māori), I’ve grown prouder of who I am through this group. It’s a safe and authentic space where we can perform kapa haka, poi, and sing waiata Māori.”

The fundraiser is part of a series of events organised by Ngā Pūtake o Toi ki Hauraki which aims to create meaningful change in the community by reigniting our compassion for each other so that all members of our community are cared for with honour and dignity.

This event promises to be an inspiring celebration and collaboration all while raising crucial funds to support Pātaka Kai’s mission to feed the whānau of Hauraki.

Find out more here: https://www.facebook.com/tewharikimanawahine/videos/1074953084346234

