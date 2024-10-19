NZDF's HMNZS Manawanui Update 19 October 2024
- Preparations are underway to float, then tow three 10-foot containers from the reef to the shore, which involves a local contractor, ARK Marine.
- The plan is for the first container, one of the two empty ones, to be towed ashore on the high tide later today.
- The first step in this operation is to secure float bags under the container to lift it, then tow the container to shore.
- Once it gets to shore, it is to be lifted onto a truck for safe transportation to a secure site for disposal.
- Two of the containers are empty and the third contains around 3 tonnes of food. They are moving with tides and swells and they pose an environmental risk.
- The work, which has been approved by Samoan government officials, is dependent on the weather and sea conditions and could take at least three days.
- The NZDF and its partner agencies, with the backing of the New Zealand Government, are doing everything we can to mitigate any possible impacts on the environment.