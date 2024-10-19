Serious Crash, Coronation Road, Morrinsville - Waikato
Saturday, 19 October 2024, 8:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the
intersection of Coronation Road and Bank Street,
Morrinsville.
The crash was reported around
6:50pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place at the intersections of Bank Street, Williams Avenue
and North
Road.
