Serious Crash, Coronation Road, Morrinsville - Waikato

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Coronation Road and Bank Street, Morrinsville.

The crash was reported around 6:50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of Bank Street, Williams Avenue and North Road.

