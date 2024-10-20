Fatal Water Incident, Manukau Harbour
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a water incident on the
Manukau Harbour this morning.
Police were alerted to a
boat capsizing just before 10am.
Six other people were
recovered from the water and are being treated by ambulance
staff.
We wish to thank volunteers from Coastguard
Waiuku, Coastguard Papakura and Auckland Coastguard Air
Patrol for their
assistance.
