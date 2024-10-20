Fatal Water Incident, Manukau Harbour

One person has died following a water incident on the Manukau Harbour this morning.

Police were alerted to a boat capsizing just before 10am.

Six other people were recovered from the water and are being treated by ambulance staff.

We wish to thank volunteers from Coastguard Waiuku, Coastguard Papakura and Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol for their assistance.

