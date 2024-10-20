Fatal Crash, Coronation Road, Morrinsville
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash
involving a motorbike and a car on Coronation Road,
Morrinsville.
The crash was reported around
6:50pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene
examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are ongoing.
The road has since
reopened.
