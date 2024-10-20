Fatal Crash, Coronation Road, Morrinsville

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike and a car on Coronation Road, Morrinsville.

The crash was reported around 6:50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road has since reopened.

