Fatal Crash, Ohaupo Road, Peacocke
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash on
Ohaupo Road, Peacocke overnight.
Police were called to
the crash just after 10pm.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are ongoing.
The road has since
reopened.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more