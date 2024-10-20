Fatal Crash, Clendon Park

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Clendon Park overnight.

Emergency services were called about 2.50am to Roscommon Road after a report of a crash involving a ute and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist has since died.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

