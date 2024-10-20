Fatal Crash, Clendon Park
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in
Clendon Park overnight.
Emergency services were called
about 2.50am to Roscommon Road after a report of a crash
involving a ute and a motorbike.
The motorcyclist has
since died.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the
scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
