Crash Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Invercargill

Southern District Commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie:

Three people have been seriously injured after a driver fleeing from Police collided with another vehicle in Invercargill overnight.

About 1.40am, Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Venus Street, Georgetown.

The driver failed to stop and fled from Police. Police did not engage in a pursuit due to the manner of driving.

A short time later the vehicle travelled through the intersection of Janet and Ness Streets and collided with another vehicle, the crash also caused damage to a property.

One occupant of the fleeing vehicle has sustained critical injuries, and the other has sustained serious injuries.

An occupant from the other vehicle has also sustained critical injuries, and another sustained minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and the road currently remains closed while staff work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area unless you are a resident.

As standard practice the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority under the Memorandum of Understanding between Police and the Authority.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have dashcam or CCTV footage from the crash area the time of the crash.

If you can help, please update us online now [1] or call 105. Please use the reference number P060341410.

