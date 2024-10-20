Information Sought – Serious Crash, Hawke's Bay Expressway

Police are asking for the public’s help after a serious crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway that has left two people in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the expressway about 11.35pm on Saturday after a three-car crash.

Two people from one vehicle were critically injured, and the driver of another vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The occupants from one of the vehicles fled the scene and have not yet been located.

It is believed they were picked up by another vehicle beyond the crash scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and our enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has information that might assist our enquiries.

We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, which may have captured a white Mazda 6 station wagon or a green Ford Falcon travelling south on the Expressway.

If you can help, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060340360.

