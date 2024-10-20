NZDF: HMNZS Manawanui Update, 20 October 2024

Gordon Campbell: On The Language Of Healthcare, And Mink DeVille

So far, the Great Multi-lingual Healthcare Crisis has passed by without any damage to life, or to limbs. But then, the risk of bad clinical outcomes was never really the point, was it? Reportedly, it was all about reducing the risk of patients feeling excluded or resentful if their carers happened to converse in their native language, within earshot. Frankly, I think I’d feel OK if the people caring for me in New Zealand chose to share pleasantries in their own language. Arguably, it might be healthier for all concerned if they did so, given the chronic workloads on the ward.