Te Haumako Māori Workforce Development Plan For The Food And Fibre Sector Launched

Muka Tangata, the Workforce Development Council for People, Food and Fibre has launched Te Haumako, its Māori Workforce Development Plan for the sector, in Wairoa today, hosted by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa.

“The values and vision of Te Haumako align with what the kahui from around Wairoa are doing to work their land and support rangatahi Māori to upskill and develop careers in the horticulture industry,” Muka Tangata Council Chair Erin Simpson (Taranaki, Te Atiawa) said.

“It’s heartening to see first-hand the kind of practices we are supporting.”

Te Haumako sets out a range of actions designed to support Māori to participate and thrive in the food and fibre industries represented by Muka Tangata.

They include initiatives around:

Qualifications and training that work better for Māori.

Support for Māori learners.

Ways to develop Māori industry leaders.

Promoting industries and supporting pathways within them.

Chief Executive Jeremy Baker said that as Muka Tangata developed Te Haumako and the 14 industry-specific plans, released last year, many of the challenges identified by Māori are similar to those of others, but their solutions often have a different focus.

“In order to improve production, and in turn increase the sector’s export earnings, we need to ensure that training is fit for the needs of the industry and successfully recognises the skills of the workforce,” Mr Baker said.

“We are fortunate that we can incorporate different options into the education and training solutions we develop to suit different communities and demographics.

“Māori are a significant part of the food and fibre sector. Māori have more than $23 billion invested in the sector; more than 16% of workers in our industries, and over the last few years nearly a quarter of those who have enrolled in Muka Tangata qualifications are Māori.

“The ongoing work outlined in Te Haumako includes many small steps to support Māori workers, learners and owners,” Mr Baker said.

Mr Simpson said the name Te Haumako means ‘the most rich and fertile soil.

“Muka Tangata is committed to working on ways to make the base of the vocational education and training system as rich and fertile as possible to ensure Māori and all of Aotearoa can flourish in the food and fibre sector,” he said.

