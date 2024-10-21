The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Undertakes 59 Life-saving Missions In September

(Photo/Supplied)

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out 59 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions during the month of September. These missions included 35 inter-hospital transfers, 8 medical events, 6 rural/farm incidents, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 5 miscellaneous missions. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was most often seen at Thames Hospital with 11 inter-hospital transfers, Waikato Hospital with 6 inter-hospital transfers and Rotorua Hospital with 5 inter-hospital transfers. In addition, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were spotted in Waihi and Kawhia for missions involving motor vehicle accidents, medical events and accident-related incidents. The crew were also seen in other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Kopaki for a female in her 50s who sustained chest and leg injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, September 5th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waikeria for a male in his 30s who sustained fracture injuries after a farm related incident. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Saturday afternoon, September 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua for a male in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries after a fall from his bike. The patient was swiftly flown to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, September 8th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kawhia for a male in his 50s who sustained trauma injuries. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Monday morning, September 9th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Aroha for a young male who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 10th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihi Beach for a female in her 30s who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, September 11th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tirau for a female in her 30s who sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, September 12th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kawhia for a male in his 80s who sustained serious burn injuries from a fire. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, September 13th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Piopio for a female in her teens who sustained injuries from a fall while horse riding. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, September 15th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mount Maunganui for a male in his 60s who sustained serious injuries. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the late hours of Monday evening, September 16th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a male who was critically injured in a farm related motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, September 21st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakapapa Medical Centre for a female in her 20s who had sustained a head injury. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ohinewai for a male who was in critical condition after being involved in a pedestrian vs car incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, September 26th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waikato Hospital for a male who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Auckland Starship Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, September 28th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taharoa for a female who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a pedestrian vs car incident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Te Kauwhata for a male in his 50s who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life-saving equipment for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

