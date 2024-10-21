The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Undertakes 44 Life-saving Missions In September

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 44 life-saving missions within the Coastal Bay of Plenty region over the month of September. These missions included 20 inter-hospital transfers, 6 medical events, 12 rural/farm incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 3 miscellaneous missions. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was most often seen at Tauranga Hospital with 6 inter-hospital transfers, Whakatāne Hospital with 7 inter-hospital transfers, and Rotorua Hospital with 5 inter-hospital transfers. In addition, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew were required in Matakana Island, Motiti Island, Rangiwaea Island, and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time-critical situations.

The month began with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Paeroa Domain for a male in his 30s who sustained laceration injuries after a fall. The patient was swiftly flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, September 2nd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 70s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, September 6th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Hicks Bay for a male in his 80s who was experiencing a critical medical condition. The patient was swiftly transported to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, September 7th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waiotahi for a female in her teens who sustained trauma injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was swiftly transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, September 8th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Aongatete for a female in her 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 10th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whangamata for a female in her 30s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after falling while mountain bike riding. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kawerau for a male in his 60s who was suffering from injuries to his arm. The patient was swiftly transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, September 11th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

That evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rangiwaea Island for a female in her 60s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, September 15th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Motiti Island for a female who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was swiftly transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, September 16th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Aongatete for a male in his 50s who sustained injuries after being involved in a farm related accident. The patient was swiftly transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, September 19th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to off the coast of Tauranga for a male in his 30s who was experiencing a medical event. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic was winched down to treat the patient before both being extracted. The patient was then swiftly flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, September 23rd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ruatoki for a male in his 60s who sustained fracture injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 24th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihau Bay for a female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a male who sustained fracture injuries after falling while riding a bike. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

