Busy Month For The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter: 26 Missions Completed In Manawatu And Whanganui Regions

(Photo/Supplied)

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in September, with a total of 26 life-saving missions carried out across the Manawatu and Whanganui regions. The rescue helicopter crew responded to a wide range of emergency situations, including 10 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical emergencies, 1 rescue, 3 rural or farm-related incidents, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and 6 miscellaneous missions. Notably, the crew's hotspots was Palmerston North Hospital, where they carried out all 10 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month. Additionally, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were required in areas such as Desert Road, Foxton Beach, Himatangi Beach, and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a female in her 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Himatangi Beach for a male in his 20s who sustained fracture injuries after a fall from his motorbike. The patient was swiftly flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, September 3rd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Otaki for a female in her 40s who sustained fracture injuries after a fall from a horse. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Wednesday afternoon, September 4th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male in his 80s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, September 5th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male in his 50s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, September 6th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Glen Oroua for a male in his teens who sustained rib injuries after a fall. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, September 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Foxton Beach for a male in his 60s who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was swiftly flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, September 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taihape Medical Centre for a female who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was swiftly transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, September 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, September 21st, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Desert Road for a female in her 30s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being swiftly transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, September 22nd, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, September 26th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taranaki Base Hospital for a male who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, September 28th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Levin Medical Centre for a female who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, September 29th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Paraparaumu for a male in her 30s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who had sustained serious head injuries. The patient was transported to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life-saving equipment for your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

