Stay Safe On The Water

Harbourmaster Peter Buell welcomes Safer Boating Week. (Photo/Supplied)

Today marks the beginning of Safer Boating Week 2024, a week dedicated to raising awareness about staying safe on the water.

As the weather heats up and more people head out to enjoy the sea, Harbourmaster Peter Buell is reminding everyone to ensure they have the right equipment and knowledge to have a great time while staying safe.

“Lifejackets save lives and must be worn on all vessels under six meters in length while underway, and on any vessel in rough conditions.”

“It’s the skipper’s responsibility to make sure there’s a lifejacket available for everyone on board, and that they’re the correct size.”

In addition, boaters must carry two forms of communication in case of an emergency, such as a VHF radio and a cellphone in a waterproof bag.

Mr Buell advises people not to rely on just one device and that it’s always important to check your equipment before heading out.

Safer Boating is not just for boaters—it’s for everyone enjoying the water, from swimmers to kayakers and paddleboarders.

For swimmers going more than 200 meters from shore, it is now a safety requirement to tow a safety float or wear a bright swim cap. This ensures you remain visible to boaters, keeping everyone safe on the water.

“We want everyone to have a good time out on the water and that comes down to being prepared and staying safe.”

Throughout the summer, Buell will be down at the boat ramp, offering free lifejacket checks, safety advice, and giving away essential gear such as dive flags and waterproof communication bags.

“Safer boating week isn’t a weeklong focus, it’s a year-long commitment and that’s why it’s important everyone knows the rules.

“Ensure your boat is equipped with all necessary safety gear and that everyone on board knows how to use it.”

“Stay Sober: Avoid alcohol and drugs while boating. Impaired judgment can lead to accidents and endanger lives.

“Check the marine weather forecast before heading out and be prepared for sudden changes. If in doubt, don’t go out!

He says it’s really important to familiarise yourself with local regulations and navigation rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

“Remember to always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to be home.

"By following these guidelines, we can ensure that we all have a safe and fun summer.”

