Lower Speed Limits On SH1 Whangārei To Te Hana, SH14 Dargaville To Whangārei, SH15 Maungatapere

Monday, 21 October 2024, 3:55 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

New speed limits will soon come into effect on short sections of the following state highways:

  • SH1 Whangārei to Te Hana – changes in place from w/c 21 October 2024
  • SH14 Dargaville to Whangārei – changes in place from w/c 29 October 2024
  • SH15 Maungatapere School - changes in place from w/c 29 October 2024 
    Note: All other approved changes on SH15 were implemented on 13 May 2024

The changes we are making on SH1, SH14 and SH15 focus on short sections of state highway, including schools, and involved extensive community engagement and input prior to approval.

School speed changes include new electronic variable speed limit signs outside five schools to reduce speeds during pick up and drop off times.

For more information, please visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/

© Scoop Media

