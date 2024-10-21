Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Effective Enforcement Of Cellphone Laws Could Have Prevented Fatal Truck Crash

Monday, 21 October 2024, 9:00 pm
Press Release: The Dog and Lemon Guide

Sarah Hope Schmidt was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after crashing her 30-tonne truck and trailer unit into the back of stationary vehicles while using a cellphone, killing another driver. Picture credit: NZME

The police should permanently seize handheld cellphones that are operated by the driver of a moving vehicle, says the car review website dogandlemon.com.

Editor Clive Matthew-Wilson, who is an outspoken road safety campaigner, says:

“First offence you lose your cellphone. Second offence you lose your cellphone and your number. Third offence you lose your cellphone and your number, plus your vehicle is impounded for seven days.”

Matthew-Wilson was commenting after Sarah Hope Schmidt was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after crashing her 30-tonne truck and trailer unit into the back of stationary vehicles, killing another driver.

During her nearly-two-hour trip before the accident, Schmidt had been using her handheld phone for 44 minutes, or 38% of the entire journey. Schmidt looked up just two seconds before the crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway which killed 22-year-old Caleb Baker.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The National Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 12% of all car accidents on U.S. roadways involve cellphone use by the driver. [1] Young drivers are now regularly using social media while driving. It’s also common for drivers to make videos of themselves while they are driving, with predictable results.”

Matthew-Wilson adds it’s a myth that voice-operated smartphones are safer.

“Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed that drivers can be distracted by as long as 27 seconds after dialing, changing music or sending a text using voice commands.”

"It’s possible for the police to detect handheld cellphones using using AI cameras, but the technology is very expensive and generally won’t detect handsfree cellphones. Also, these cameras will only lead to fines being issued, which may not change the behaviour of the highest risk groups."

“Fines as a form of enforcement work for responsible drivers. However, multiple studies have shown that the threat of fines and disqualification have little or no effect on the highest risk drivers.

“There are still hundreds of thousands of drivers using cellphones while driving. They accept the risk of a fine in the same way they accept the risk of a parking ticket. These penalties clearly have done little to change behaviour. So it’s time for a different strategy.”

“Obviously, it’s going to be easier to spot cellphone users who are holding their phones in their hands. But it’s also possible for the police to look at cellphone records of drivers who crash. If a cellphone (including a handsfree cellphone) was used just before the crash, the driver should obviously be penalised, just as the driver of that truck was penalised.”

Matthew-Wilson believes the New Zealand government has consistently underestimated how much cellphone use contributes to the road toll.

“The New Zealand government needs to stop ignoring this issue and take firm action to save lives."

[1] Other studies have estimated that cellphone use while driving is responsible for between 8-25% of fatal accidents. All studies agree that cellphone use while driving is a major problem.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Dog and Lemon Guide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 