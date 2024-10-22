Serious Crash: Roscommon Road, Wiri

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Roscommon Road in Wiri.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, was reported to Police at 10.29am.

One person has been injured and is reported to be in a critical condition.

The crash has closed Roscommon Road heading north, near the intersections with Oil Terminal Road and Vogler Road.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will conduct a scene examination.

