Songer Street, Nelson Closed Following Crash - Tasman
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Songer Street is closed at the intersection with Nayland
Road following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash,
involving a car and a motorcycle was reported to Police just
after 12pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit are in
attendance.
