Songer Street, Nelson Closed Following Crash - Tasman

Songer Street is closed at the intersection with Nayland Road following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorcycle was reported to Police just after 12pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

