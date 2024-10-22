Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three-Strikes Changes Move Our Justice System In The Wrong Direction

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Criminal Bar Association

The Criminal Bar Association of New Zealand is deeply concerned about the Government’s proposed additions to the proposed Three-Strikes law, which undermines the fairness of our system of justice and breaches the principle of legality.

“The Three Strikes law represents a failed policy that never worked to keep our communities safe or bring down rates of crime” says CBANZ spokesperson, Annabel Cresswell.

“It is shameful that New Zealand has one of the highest imprisonment rates in the developed world. This is despite mounting evidence that mass incarceration is a costly failure”.

“So-called tough on crime policies that take away fair process and judicial discretion undermine our justice system’s ability to respond to the causes of offending in each case, which ultimately means fewer offenders can be successfully rehabilitated or safely re-join society.”

“We know that this policy will disproportionately target those with mental illness, addiction issues, Māori, and those from our poorer communities.”

“Instead the astronomical resource being poured into this archaic policy could go into what we and the Government know would keep our communities safe and address crime.”

“The Government should show courage in moving toward a system that addresses the causes of offending, including mental healthcare, addiction treatment, housing and liveable income support, and rehabilitation programmes our prisons already desperately need.”

“Instead, the Government announcement today will only fill our already over populated prisons, cost billions, and make our communities less safe.”

“New Zealand needs a justice system that treats all people with humanity, dignity, and works to keep communities safe rather than only make politicians look ‘tough on crime’,” says Ms Cresswell.

© Scoop Media

