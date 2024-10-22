Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH1 Waiouru

Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a crash on State Highway 1, Waiouru on Tuesday 15 October.

They were 60-year-old Kahu Alexandra Martin from Taupo, and 6-year-old Katarina Kaihau from Lower Hutt.

Our thoughts are with their family at this incredibly tragic time.

Our investigations to determine the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

