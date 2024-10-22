Name Release: Fatal Crash, SH1 Waiouru
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of the two people who
died following a crash on State Highway 1, Waiouru on
Tuesday 15 October.
They were 60-year-old Kahu
Alexandra Martin from Taupo, and 6-year-old Katarina Kaihau
from Lower Hutt.
Our thoughts are with their family at
this incredibly tragic time.
Our investigations to
determine the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
