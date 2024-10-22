Ōtaki Māori Racecourse Housing Development Granted Consent

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, for the Ōtaki Māori Racecourse housing development.

Ōtaki Revisited Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project includes subdividing approximately 59.8 hectares of land to construct a housing development at 143 Rahui Road and 49 Te Roto Road in Ōtaki.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 155 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Ōtaki Māori Racecourse decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/otaki-maori-racecourse/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

