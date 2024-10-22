Fast-Track Panel Approves Consent For Peachgrove Development In Hamilton

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a mixed-use development on Peachgrove Road and Emmadale Lane, Hamilton East.

Hamilton Campground Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project involves subdividing land for a residential housing development, hotel, gym and dairy.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 167 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Peachgrove Mixed-Use Precinct decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/peachgrove/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

