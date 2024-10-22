One Southbound Lane Reopens On Auckland's Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 6:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One southbound lane has reopened on Auckland's Southern
Motorway, following an incident near the Penrose Road
overbridge.
There is significant traffic build-up due
to the earlier closure of all southbound
lanes.
Motorists are asked to delay travel or take
alternative routes where
possible.
