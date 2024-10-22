All Southbound Lanes On Auckland's Southern Motorway Reopen - Auckland City
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
All southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have
reopened following an incident near the Penrose Road
overbridge this afternoon.
While the lanes have
reopened, there is still significant traffic build-up
following the earlier closure.
Motorists should expect
continued delays while the traffic build-up
clears.
