All Southbound Lanes On Auckland's Southern Motorway Reopen - Auckland City

All southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have reopened following an incident near the Penrose Road overbridge this afternoon.

While the lanes have reopened, there is still significant traffic build-up following the earlier closure.

Motorists should expect continued delays while the traffic build-up clears.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

