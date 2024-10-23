Council Sells Smiths Farm To Address Housing Shortage

Tauranga mayor Mahé Drysdale (Photo/Supplied)

In a significant step in addressing Tauranga’s housing shortage, Tauranga City Council has reached an agreement with Venture Developments Limited for the development of at least 307 new dwellings on the property known as “Smiths Farm”.

Tauranga mayor Mahé Drysdale says the project is poised to deliver a range of housing solutions, including affordable homes, in the heart of the community.

“Smiths Farm, located between Bethlehem and Tauriko, has long been recognised as a strategic opportunity for housing development. The project will help to boost housing supply in Tauranga, which is needed to address the urgent need for more affordable and medium-density homes,” Mahé says.

“This development is expected to help mitigate the city’s housing crisis by offering diverse housing options that cater to various needs and price points. This strategic partnership reflects the shared commitment to increasing housing supply, with an agreed minimum density of 307 new dwellings planned for the site.”

The Council selected Venture Developments as the preferred developer for Smiths Farm after an extensive evaluation process. The agreement includes the sale of land for $34 million based on the expected developable area.

Venture Developments Chief Executive Jarod Thorpe says now the agreement is unconditional the next phase of planning and development can begin.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Initial works are expected to begin soon with a range of section sizes and house typologies to be delivered. Sections sizes range from 3000sqm on the outer edges with medium density housing built in the heart of the subdivision. All sections and a houses will take advantage of the elevated views that capture important landmarks such as Mauao.”

Close to the Bethlehem town centre and Tauranga CBD the first homes are anticipated to be ready for occupancy by mid-2028, and the entire project expected to be completed by 2031. Timing is dependent on NZTA completing the access road from the new Takitimu Northern Link expressway,” Jarod says.

“Venture Developments will partner with the Bay of Plenty Housing Equity Fund (HEF) to deliver 21 affordable housing units as part of the development.”

Mahé says delivery of affordable housing was a critical outcome for Council.

“Council has committed to invest $20 million into the HEF, which is designed to support long-term housing affordability across the region. Out of this overall funding, $5 million was conditional on the delivery of affordable housing at Smiths Farm.

As well as providing affordable housing, the development will stimulate economic growth by creating construction jobs and related opportunities throughout the development cycle, while also improving the housing market’s overall health in Tauranga.”

© Scoop Media

