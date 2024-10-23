Have Your Say On Sustainability Measures For The Marlborough Sounds Blue Cod Fishery

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on a proposal aimed at reducing fishing pressure on blue cod in the Marlborough Sounds, as well as a range of other potential measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the popular fishery.

“We’re considering a range of options and management tools to address overfishing and increase abundance of blue cod in the Marlborough Sounds,” says Emma Taylor, Director Fisheries Management.

“The area sees very high levels of fishing effort, particularly in the holiday period, which, when combined with other factors such as sedimentation and marine heatwaves, is affecting the health of the fishery. This is despite catch limit reductions and other changes over the past decade.”

Following a 2021 potting survey which indicated that the amount of fishing in the area was significantly higher than can be sustainably supported by the fishery, the commercial catch limit (TACC) for Marlborough Sounds blue cod was reduced.

An advisory group of tangata whenua, fishers, and local residents was also formed to identify measures to reduce fishing pressure and increase abundance in the fishery. The group met throughout 2023 and identified several potential measures to improve sustainability and abundance for the fishery.

We are now seeking public feedback on a proposal to extend the seasonal closure, which currently runs from 1 September – 19 December. If approved, the new season would apply from the end of 2025 onwards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We are also seeking public input on a range of wider measures for future implementation identified by the group such as:

Closure of spawning areas to fishing to rebuild spawning populations.

Reduction of the combined daily bag limit for finfish in the area.

Options to increase information on recreational fishing, such as voluntary catch reporting.

An educational campaign to improve fishing practices.

Tools to mitigate release mortality.

“Marlborough Sounds blue cod are a taonga, and iconic for many Kiwis. We want to hear from fishers, tangata whenua, the local community, and anyone else with an interest in the fishery,” says Emma Taylor.

Submissions can be made online or by mail until 5pm on 1 December 2024.

More information, including on how to make a submission.

There will be two public drop-in information sessions to present information and assist with making submissions:

Tasman Bay Cruising Club in Nelson/Whakatū on Tuesday, 12 November (4.30pm to 7.30pm)

Queen Charlotte Yacht Club in Picton/Waitohi on Thursday, 14 November ( 4.30pm to 7.30pm)

© Scoop Media

