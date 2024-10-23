General Electorates Down By One, Number Of Māori Electorates Stays At Seven

Aotearoa New Zealand has 120 parliamentary seats. These are made up of general electorate, Māori electorate, and list seats.

The number of general electorates in Aotearoa New Zealand will decrease from 65 to 64 at the next general election. There is no change to the number of Māori electorates, which remains at seven, Stats NZ said today.

The number of electorates in the North Island will decrease by one from 49 to 48.

“This means there will be one more list seat in a 120-member Parliament,” acting deputy government statistician Kathy Connolly said.

Data from the 2023 Census and Māori Electoral Option was used to determine these results.

