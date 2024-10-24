Rātā Thanked For 12 Years Of Holiday Programmes

Skylah Brooke never imagined one day she would have the courage to take apart a busy beehive, locate the queen bee and safely extract her.

The Amberley teenager ticked off the experience these holidays as one of a group of young people who tested themselves at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve’s bee encounter experience, made possible through Hurunui District Council’s Hurunui Youth Programme (HYP).

Having the support of the programme, “pushes you out of your comfort zone to do what you wouldn’t have, and everyone is supportive while you do it,” Skylah (15) says.

With four siblings, Skylah is keenly aware that the cost of family outings like these “just keep going up”.

"In Hurunui there aren't many places to meet other teenagers, unlike in Christchurch where there are malls and other activities, and mum doesn’t have the time in the day to drive all of us to different places. It's getting out but made accessible," Skylah says.

Thanks to funding from The Rātā Foundation, which covers the costs of the holiday programmes’ activities, experiences like the Willowbank visit, a trip to Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool and Spa, and a games day in Amberley, are made possible for Hurunui’s 12-24 year olds.

Practical workshops including First Aid and babysitting courses are also delivered through the programme’s funding.

Hurunui District Council Youth Team Leader Jo Sherwood says Hurunui’s young people have benefited from 12 years of funding from the foundation, with the current three-year cycle coming to an end in December. “We’re hoping to secure funding to continue the programme.

“The holiday programme delivers so many good outcomes for our young people. It enables them to enjoy similar experiences to those of young people living in urban areas.”

With no public transport and the district covering a wide geographic area, school holidays would look very different without the holiday programmes that are facilitated by Council’s Community team.

Skylah’s first outing under the programme was last year, when she enjoyed a day ice-skating in Christchurch.

“At the time, I was schooling out of the district, so it was an opportunity to meet new people.”

Parents are also singing the programme’s praises.

Jenny Holt’s three children have all gone through HYP’s holiday programmes over the years.

“Without the holiday programmes, my three wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do a lot of the activities that are offered.

“We are forever grateful that there are groups and individuals out there that give so generously to make this happen. Thank you, Rātā, you have no idea just how much this means to us and our children.”

The McKinlay family are new to the programme. Dad Robin McKinlay says it’s been “incredible” to see the rapid growth in son Hunter’s confidence and how he’s connecting with his peers in the Hurunui community through the Hurunui Youth Programme.

“What’s really exciting is watching him get enthusiastic about planning his future with HYP as he starts his teenage years. He’s not only thinking about himself but also wants to make sure his friends and other youth in the community make the most of these important years too.

“Growing up as a youth in the Hawarden district myself, I know how important it is to break as many isolation barriers as we can for our young people growing up in rural areas. The Hurunui Youth Programme helps parents in this regard, and I hope this programme continues its successful mission for many years to come. It’s also great to see the diversity in opportunities—from fun days out to educational courses and motivational guest speakers. HYP offers something for everyone, and that makes a big difference.”

Mayor Marie Black says the programme exemplified “a history of good work.”

“Council’s full endorsement for an application to the foundation for another funding round acknowledges the work of the Hurunui Youth Programme and the benefits provided to the district’s young people,” Black says.

