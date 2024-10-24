Woman Arrested Following Early Morning Burglary

An alleged burglar is before the court after their plans were stifled this morning.

Police responded to a residential address on Malvern Street, St Albans, following a report of an attempted burglary about 5:40am.

As soon as the alleged offender entered the property, the occupant’s security camera was activated. Upon finding a person in their house, the occupant took action to temporarily detain them until Police arrived a short time later.

The alleged intruder, a 42-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene. She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court Today, charged with burglary, and being disguised for burglary.

“This arrest highlights the importance of installing security systems and cameras on your property,” says Acting Senior Sergeant Luke Buutveld.

“Prevention measures are the best way to reduce the chance of your property being targeted, and increase the chance of the offender being identified and arrested if it is.

“This includes installing security cameras, sensor lights, an alarm system, and ensuring you always lock your house and keep valuables locked away and out of sight.”

If you see any suspicious activity please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now or online at 105 if it is after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

