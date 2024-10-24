Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Arrested Following Early Morning Burglary

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An alleged burglar is before the court after their plans were stifled this morning.

Police responded to a residential address on Malvern Street, St Albans, following a report of an attempted burglary about 5:40am.

As soon as the alleged offender entered the property, the occupant’s security camera was activated. Upon finding a person in their house, the occupant took action to temporarily detain them until Police arrived a short time later.

The alleged intruder, a 42-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene. She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court Today, charged with burglary, and being disguised for burglary.

“This arrest highlights the importance of installing security systems and cameras on your property,” says Acting Senior Sergeant Luke Buutveld.

“Prevention measures are the best way to reduce the chance of your property being targeted, and increase the chance of the offender being identified and arrested if it is.

“This includes installing security cameras, sensor lights, an alarm system, and ensuring you always lock your house and keep valuables locked away and out of sight.”

If you see any suspicious activity please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now or online at 105 if it is after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 