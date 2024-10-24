Broadlands Road Blocked Following Crash, Broadlands - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 24 October 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash at the
intersection of Broadlands Road and White Road, Broadlands,
Taupo.
The crash was reported around 1pm.
The
road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an
alternate
route.
