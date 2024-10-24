Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man In Custody Following Onehunga Bus Attack

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man sought in connection with a fatality following an assault on a bus in Onehunga yesterday has been taken into custody.

The 37-year-old man previously sought by Police handed himself in at North Shore Police station this afternoon.

Auckland City Relieving District Crime Manager Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson, says Police would like to thank the wider community for sharing our appeal as part of this ongoing investigation.

“The investigation is still in its infancy and there’s still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.

“Police would like to thank everyone who has provided information, and would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this ordeal.”

Information can be provided to Police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please reference the file number 241023/8926.

Any further information will be provided proactively.

