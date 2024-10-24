Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Wetland Fire Update #11

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Drone crews will be in operation at the Whangamarino wetlands fire near Meremere overnight to identify and monitor hotspots.

The fire has not grown in size throughout Thursday, with aircraft used to extinguish hotspots this afternoon.

Mapping of the fireground will continue and may result in further refinement of the fire size.

Incident Controller Mark Tinworth says ground crews and air operations will again be in action on Friday to monitor and extinguish hotspots.

"Due to the nature of this fire and where it is burning, it will take some time to extinguish it completely.

"Although the fire is still under control, there may still be some visible fire activity from the fire ground and smoke in the area, don’t be alarmed.

"At this stage, ash and debris has been confined to the fire ground."

Fire investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause of the fire.

There will be cordons in place tomorrow on Island Block Road and Falls Road between 8am and 6pm for residents’ access only.

This is the final update for today. The next update will be around 10am tomorrow.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 