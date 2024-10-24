Leave Denniston Relics Where They Lie

some of the relics people travel to see at Denniston / Supplied: DOC

DOC has a simple message for locals and visitors to top West Coast tourist destination and Tohu Whenua site Denniston – “leave Denniston relics where they lie”.

The call comes amid reports of people illegally digging and moving material at the historic site.

Senior Heritage Advisor Tom Barker says that people travel to Denniston to learn about the history there, and the historic artifacts and relics are all part of the experience. For many decades, Denniston was the largest producing coal mining area in New Zealand, staffed by pioneering people who braved the hilltop and windswept location.

“The mining history of Denniston is among the premier attractions in our district. It’s an incredible piece of West Coast history that we should be proud to share and must preserve for all visitors to observe and learn about.

“Denniston is a legally protected Category 1 Historic Place under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014. Anyone found taking or disturbing material there risks a fine of up to $300,000.

“Around 20,000 people visit Denniston each year to marvel at the breathtaking brakehead, ponder on the harsh reality for the inhabitants of the once bustling coal mining township, and take in spectacular coastal views”

Tom says in the past it was common for local people to remove building material from Denniston and other abandoned sites in the district.

“A lot of those materials and whole houses were moved to Westport and other Buller settlements off the hill. However, we are in a different time now. Taking items from Denniston is stealing from our West Coast heritage and tourism offering.”

Background information

More about Denniston can be found on DOC’s website: Denniston area: Places to visit in the West Coast: https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/west-coast/places/denniston-area/

