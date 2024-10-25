Missing Hawke's Bay Man Located, Whakamarama
Friday, 25 October 2024, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 21-year-old man reported missing from Napier last
night has, this morning, been located safe in
Napier.
Police would like to thank members of the
public who reported information to assist in locating
him.
