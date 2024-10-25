Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Subnational Population Estimates: At 30 June 2024 (2018-base)

Friday, 25 October 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Subnational population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand's 16 regions, 67 territorial authority areas, 21 Auckland local board areas, and other areas.

Key facts
In the year ended June 2024, provisional estimates of the population usually living in each area indicate:

  • many areas had slower population growth than in the year ended June 2023, with national population growth at 1.8 percent in 2024, down from 2.5 percent in 2023
  • nationally, net migration (73,300) contributed to population growth more than natural increase (20,300).

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/subnational-population-estimates-at-30-june-2024-2018-base
