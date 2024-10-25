Subnational Population Estimates: At 30 June 2024 (2018-base)

Subnational population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand's 16 regions, 67 territorial authority areas, 21 Auckland local board areas, and other areas.

Key facts

In the year ended June 2024, provisional estimates of the population usually living in each area indicate:

many areas had slower population growth than in the year ended June 2023, with national population growth at 1.8 percent in 2024, down from 2.5 percent in 2023

nationally, net migration (73,300) contributed to population growth more than natural increase (20,300).

