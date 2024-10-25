Valuable Report Lands Two Alleged Offenders Before The Courts

A valuable report from a member of the public led to the arrest of two people following a robbery in St Albans, Christchurch last night.

Police responded following a report of people wearing masks walking down Bishop Street around 10:45pm.

They were then seen entering a residential address further down the road, where they have forced entry and threatened the occupant with a weapon. Shortly after they gained entry, responding Police located and arrested the two alleged offenders at the address.

Luckily no-one was injured.

One young person is due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court in due course, and a 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of aggravated robbery and being disguised for burglary.

This highlights the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour as soon as you see it, on 111. In this case, it allowed Police to respond to the robbery as it was happening and arrest those involved.

-Inspector Glenda Barnaby, Christchurch Metro Area Prevention Manager

