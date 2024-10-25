Wellington Set To Blow $30 Million On Fence Along Harbour

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling out Wellington City Council for the recent reports that they plan to blow $30 million on a new waterfront fence.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“If the council can't build a fence at a reasonable cost, how does that fare for actually difficult projects like pipe renovation? A $7 Million budget is more than enough for some safety measures."

“Wellington’s waterfront is one of the hallmarks of the city, surely there were alternatives to ensure citizens safety instead of setting back Wellingtonian households $370 each to fence off the harbour from citizens.”

“Ratepayers across the city are facing tripling rates over ten years, and people are already having to sell the family home to make ends meet. This Council's fencing failure needs to stop.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

