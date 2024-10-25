Consent Granted For Karori Retirement Village Under COVID-19 Fast-Track Act

An independent panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a Metlifecare retirement village in Karori, Wellington.

Metlifecare Retirement Villages Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project includes demolishing an existing retirement village and constructing multi-storey buildings at 29 Messines Road, Karori.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 190 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Metlifecare Retirement Village decision report: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/karori-metlifecare/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/karori-metlifecare/the-decision/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

