Victim Identified In Gulf Harbour Homicide Case

Seven months after the discovery of a body in a bag found in Gulf Harbour, Police can now reveal the identity of the victim.

She was Shulai Wang, 70, of China.

Police have been investigating the death since she was found in the water in Gulf Harbour on 12 March.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says extensive enquiries have been carried out to identify the victim.

“Detectives from the Operation Parade investigation team recently travelled to China to assist with this process.

“The investigation team has been working tirelessly in the months since the homicide investigation was launched to piece together who this victim was, and the events leading up to her death.

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says Mrs Wang came to New Zealand in August 2023 from China.

“She had no family in New Zealand and had not been reported missing.

“Mrs Wang’s family back in China have been advised of her death and we are working with them and international authorities to repatriate Mrs Wang and return her to her family.

“We appreciate there are still many questions the community has in relation to this investigation and we can assure you our team is working around the clock to find those answers.”

Two people, a man and woman both aged 37, remain before the Court charged with interfering with human remains.

The investigation into Mrs Wang’s death is ongoing and Police will continue to provide further updates as our investigation allows.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

