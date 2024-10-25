NZ Army Soldiers Prepare For Historic Parade As New Colour Ensigns

Colour Ensigns Lieutenant Mikayla Bigwood and Lieutenant Zane Blackman have been preparing for a significant ceremony at Burnham Military Camp next week when they will carry 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment new King’s Colour and Regimental Colour respectively. (Photo/Supplied)

When 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (2/1 RNZIR) receives its new King’s and Regimental Colours (ceremonial flags) next week, two young infantry officers will have the honour of carrying them for the first time.

Colour Ensigns Lieutenant Mikayla Bigwood and Lieutenant Zane Blackman will carry the new King’s Colour and Regimental Colour respectively.

Lieutenant Bigwood, from Tauranga, says it is an honour to carry the new King’s Colour and be part of the history of the battalion.

“This is something that not everyone will get to experience.

“This is a very significant event for not only 2/1 RNZIR but also the New Zealand Army as a whole and I am proud to carry the new King’s Colour alongside the new Regimental Colour,” she said.

The new Regimental Colour has been emblazoned with eight new battle honours, including six that have never been emblazoned on any other New Zealand infantry colour.

Photo/Supplied

Lieutenant Zane Blackman, from the Kāpiti Coast, says he feels privileged to carry the new Regimental Colour in front of the battalion, former serving veterans and other dignitaries from not only the NZ Army and New Zealand Defence Force, but from around the country.

“The opportunity to carry a new colour presented to 2/1 RNZIR is one that I hold in high regard.

“This is a tremendous honour with significant importance, the great responsibility that is placed on all of us flag bearers is not lost,” Lieutenant Blackman said.

Both Colour Ensigns said there will be plenty of drill practice leading up to the day, to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“Due to the anticipated duration of the parade and presentation, the area that will likely be the biggest challenge for us all will likely be the time spent in a stress position (holding the Colour aloft while standing still).

“I have had some time to read through the parade sequence and revise on the formal Colour Ensign drill, and we have been conducting a lot of drill practice and rehearsal to prepare for the parade,” Lieutenant Bigwood said.

These are the first Colours presented to the New Zealand Defence Force during the reign of His Majesty King Charles III, and the first presentation of Colours to any New Zealand Army unit since 1997.

The current Colours of 2/1 RNZIR were presented in 1980.

