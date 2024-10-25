Make The Most Of Labour Weekend

Water Safety New Zealand reminds New Zealanders to embrace the joys of the long weekend while prioritising safety in, on and around water.

Many people may be planning trips to the beach or river for a swim, a fish, or heading out on the boat, it's essential to remain vigilant, especially given the weather warnings for the weekend.

Daniel Gerrard, Chief Executive of Water Safety New Zealand, highlights the urgency of the message: “This Labour Weekend, we want everyone to enjoy the water while being aware of the potential dangers. Predictive modelling suggests that New Zealand could face a total of 80 fatalities (currently 57 and below the 10-year average) by the end of the year—an alarming statistic that translates to one preventable death every three days. We can do better, New Zealand!”

In alignment with Safer Boating Week, Water Safety New Zealand encourages everyone to adopt the “Come Home Safe” message.

“This year’s campaign from Maritime NZ and the Safer Boating Forum is an excellent initiative. It hits at the heart of how we are all a part of responsible water safety community. We invite Kiwis to make a ‘deal’ with someone they care about, reinforcing that staying safe on the water is a community effort. Together, we can support each other in making our beaches and waterways safer.”

Come Home Safe Deals involves individuals pledging to take certain actions if people they care about follow key safety rules. For example, "If you promise to always wear a lifejacket, I’ll promise to clean my room," or "If you check the marine weather forecast, I’ll cook your favourite dinner."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of this initiative, a dedicated web app allows participants to enter into these agreements. The website comehomesafe.nz will run for one month from the start of Safer Boating Week (21 October).

“We want everyone to enjoy the weekend and our amazing beaches and waterways but remember the simple safety messages. Let’s prove the predictions wrong and keep New Zealand safe. Have fun, but above all, come home safe.”

© Scoop Media

